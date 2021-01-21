LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 1,147 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,318,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after buying an additional 68,928 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.25. 3,966,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

