LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $847.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,686,961. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $707.54 and its 200-day moving average is $473.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $803.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,707.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.