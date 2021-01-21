Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $922.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

