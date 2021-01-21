Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.75. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

