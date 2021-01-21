Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $189,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 579.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 3,387.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

