Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.