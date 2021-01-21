Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $124.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

