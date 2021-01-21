Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.24

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.24 and last traded at $129.41, with a volume of 7486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.