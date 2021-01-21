Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.15. 242,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 143,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $119.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limbach stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Limbach at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

