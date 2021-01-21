Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Issues Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

