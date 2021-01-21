Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of LMNL opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.