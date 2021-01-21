Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Trading Down 3.2%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) shares fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKREF)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

