LINKA (LINKA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, LINKA has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $13,928.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00061134 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.13 or 0.00543844 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005778 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00042019 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.80 or 0.03846477 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016360 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.
LINKA Profile
LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io. The Reddit community for LINKA is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “
LINKA Coin Trading
LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
