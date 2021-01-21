LINKA (LINKA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, LINKA has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $13,928.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.13 or 0.00543844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00042019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.80 or 0.03846477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016360 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io. The Reddit community for LINKA is https://reddit.com/