Lisa A. Mango Sells 58,326 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ONEM stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -28.10. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $55.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,947,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $39,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after purchasing an additional 986,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

