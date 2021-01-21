Lisa Greenbaum Sells 2,846 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 2,846 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $126,476.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa Greenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 1,772 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $53,124.56.

On Monday, October 26th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 873 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $23,911.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

