Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $82,507.17 and $12.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,323.19 or 1.00143939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

