Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to post $5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.40. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $2.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $17.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.52 to $18.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $19.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.14 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.08.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 631.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LAD traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $330.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.46 and its 200-day moving average is $255.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $330.50.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.