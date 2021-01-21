Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.94

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.94 and traded as high as $36.68. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 145,476,748 shares trading hands.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 38.25 ($0.50).

The company has a market cap of £25.02 billion and a PE ratio of 35.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.99.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 377,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Insiders have acquired 879,097 shares of company stock worth $28,021,109 in the last ninety days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

