Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Decreased by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $340.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,303. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

