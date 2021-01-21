Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.64. 44,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,303. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

