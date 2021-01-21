Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $105.90 and last traded at $97.89, with a volume of 113338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.91.

The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,102,434.36. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28.

About Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

