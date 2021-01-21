Louisiana-Pacific’s (LPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPX. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $40.76.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 189,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,120,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

