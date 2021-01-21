Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) will report sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lufax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lufax will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NYSE:LU traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.73. 192,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,214. Lufax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

