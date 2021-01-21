Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 160.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $96.01 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

