Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Lumentum stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after buying an additional 843,736 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,155,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 44.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 416,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $28,407,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

