Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,078.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Lumentum by 160.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Lumentum by 143.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

