Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New $13.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 113,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,961. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

