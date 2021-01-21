Lympo Reaches Market Cap of $2.62 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $174,600.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00523012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.31 or 0.03796915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

