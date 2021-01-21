Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.43 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after buying an additional 458,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after buying an additional 406,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after buying an additional 348,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $199.89. 63,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,084. The company has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $201.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.07 and a 200-day moving average of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

