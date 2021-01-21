Lynch & Associates IN Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 95,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 62,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 294,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after acquiring an additional 125,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,668. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

