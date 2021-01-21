Lynch & Associates IN Invests $218,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 345,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,769. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $36.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.84.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. B. Riley increased their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

