Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

