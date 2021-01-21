Lynch & Associates IN Sells 1,535 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. 412,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,916,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

