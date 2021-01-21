Lynch & Associates IN Sells 209 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after buying an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,053,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,266. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

