Lynch & Associates IN Sells 555 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Stryker stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.19. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.