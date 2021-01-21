Lynch & Associates IN Sells 825 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after buying an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $918,134,000 after buying an additional 1,360,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after buying an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The TJX Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,313,000 after buying an additional 372,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,359. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

