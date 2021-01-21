Lynch & Associates IN Takes Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Separately, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,589,000.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $16.13. 2,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

