Lynch & Associates IN Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.61. 50,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,870. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

