Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.44

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.44 and traded as high as $68.14. Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 394,909 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.52. The company has a market cap of £41.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) Company Profile (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

