Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on M. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Macy’s by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 354,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,328,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,933,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

