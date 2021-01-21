Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $177.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.83. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.