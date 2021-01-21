Maecenas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $462.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $106,910.56 and $462.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00062101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00574513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00042474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.05 or 0.03851311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016688 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

