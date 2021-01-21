Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Mizuho

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MMP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

