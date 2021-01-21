Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives $17.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

MGTA stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 138,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,913. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $400.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

