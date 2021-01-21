Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,159,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after buying an additional 109,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after buying an additional 77,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after buying an additional 848,092 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 531,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 1,498,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

