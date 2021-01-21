Maj Invest Holding A S Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Centene accounts for 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 98,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,327. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,170,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,974 shares of company stock worth $29,353,867 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.74.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

