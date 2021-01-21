Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Up 5.5%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.14. 233,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 255,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.