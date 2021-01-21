Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Director Thomas Atkins Sells 600,000 Shares

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Director Thomas Atkins sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,306.24.

Thomas Atkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Atkins acquired 30,000 shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250.00.

MTH stock opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. Mammoth Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) from C$0.31 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.