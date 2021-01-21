Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,862 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.2% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $13,456,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $31,869,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.6% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.0% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

