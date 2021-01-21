Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $16.14 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $16,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 228.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

ASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $162.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $206.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

